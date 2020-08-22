Eileen A. (Nagy) Davis



New Brunswick - Eileen A. Davis (Nagy) passed away peacefully August 20, 2020 at St Peter's University Medical Center, New Brunswick, New Jersey.



Eileen was born November 13, 1931 to Joseph and Anna Nagy, grew up in South Plainfield, and graduated from St Peter's Elementary and High Schools in New Brunswick. She married her husband Donald on June 2, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church, South Plainfield, NJ. They subsequently moved to Edison, where they raised their family of six surviving children. Eileen was employed at Middlesex County College from 1973 until her retirement.



Eileen spent many years as organist and choir director at St Matthew the Apostle Church in Edison. She subsequently sang in the Metuchen Diocesan Choir and served as Eucharistic Minister and choir member in her later years at St. Matthews. Eileen was a longtime member and past president of the Stelton Seniors Club. She enjoyed walks with her beloved dog, Shea, visiting with her many neighbors and their pets. Her family appreciates and thanks you all for looking out for her and lending a helping hand especially during this past year.



Eileen was predeceased by her husband Donald (2008) and son Joseph (1974). She is also predeceased by her siblings: Joseph, Edward, Robert, Lucille, William and Donald Nagy. She is survived by her Children: David (Debbie); Suzanne Dalby (Andrew); Lucille Davis; Barbara DeCastro (George); Kathleen Steinfeld (Michael); and Trudy Young (Gary). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Michael, Benjamin, Gregory, William, Christopher, Philip, Joseph, Jessica, George and Robert. She was blessed with ten great grandchildren, with another expected in October.



A Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday August 25th at 9:30 am at St. Matthew the Apostle RC Church in Edison, followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 8 pm at Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Ave, Edison. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a mask is required to enter the building. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement 41 Old Highland Turnpike Garrison , NY 10524.









