Edison - Eileen A. Mikusi, 84, of Edison, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation at the Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Rd., Clark, on Tuesday, September 15 from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral begins on Wednesday at the Funeral Home at 9:00 am, thence to St. Helena Church, Edison, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. To offer condolences please visit www.walterjohnsonfh.com
Eileen was born in Elizabeth to William and Eva (Simaitis) Lynch. She was a proud alumnus of St. Patrick's High School and stayed active in the school's Hall of Fame Committee for many years. She lived in Roselle Park, prior to moving to Edison.
Eileen was the Administrative Assistant in the Social Services Department at Rahway Hospital for 13 years. She was an avid sports fan. She loved following the Mets and was a Rutgers Football season ticket holder for many years. Eileen retired from work as the Assistant for the Religious Education Program at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.
Eileen is predeceased by her dear son James J. Mikusi, Jr. and her siblings Mary L. (Lynch) Timmons, Anne E. (Lynch) Swart, and William M. Lynch. She is survived by her devoted daughter Corrine (Mikusi) Trippetti and her husband Robert of Columbus, her brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph P. Lynch and his wife Patricia and Raymond F. Lynch and his wife Barbara, along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.