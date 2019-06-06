|
Eileen Antonison
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen Antonison announces her passing on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 37. Eileen will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Brent Baier, parents, Mary and Edward Antonison, brother, Richard Antonison, sister-in-law, Lauren Antonison, niece, Evelyn Antonison, sister, Allison Antonison, brother-in-law, Thomas Bernhard, mother- and father-in-law, Dorothy and Bruce Baier, sister-in-law, Dana Baier, and niece, Brooke Baier. Eileen will also be remembered by her cousins, extended family and dear friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m., at the Chapel of De La Salle and His Brothers at Manhattan College, 4513 Manhattan College Parkway, Riverdale, New York.
Memorial donations may be made to the Eileen Antonison Memorial Scholarship Fund, 213 Westwood Court, West Deptford, New Jersey 08096.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 6, 2019