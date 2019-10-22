|
|
Eileen Bender
Somerset - Eileen Bender, 76, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mrs. Bender was born June 14, 1943 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to the late Richard and Helen (Kantra) Maher. Eileen lived in Somerset for the past fifteen years and was previously from Hillsborough.
Eileen was an avid reader and had numerous hobbies Eileen enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Mrs. Bender is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David Bender of Somerset. She is also survived by her daughter, Diana Humphries and her husband Jason of Virginia; her sister, Debbie Therkorn and her husband Robert; her sister-in-law, Andrea Berke and her husband Jerry; her two granddaughters, Emma and Ally and her three nieces and nephews, Christopher, Richard and Jennifer.
Family and friends may gather at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Thursday, October 24th from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Eileen Bender's name to the Human Society at www.humanesociety.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019