1/
Eileen Gill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Gill

Woodbridge - Eileen Gill passed away at her home in Woodbridge on Thursday July 9, 2020. She was 80 years old.

Born in Rockchapel, County Cork, Ireland, she has resided in Woodbridge for many years.

She was employed by the Woodbridge Township Board of Education as a teacher's aide for 26 years before retiring in 2002.

Mrs. Gill was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge; and was a member of Catholic Daughters, Court Mercedes, Saint James Altar-Rosary Society; and a volunteer with Saint James Food Pantry.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Gill; parents, Johanna and Denis O'Rahilly; and brother, Denis O'Rahilly.

Surviving are her children, Michael Gill and his wife, Catherine, of Indianapolis, IN, Joann Gill of Woodbridge, Margaret Gill of Woodbridge and John Gill and his wife, Stephanie, of Woodbridge; sisters, Joan Lane of Ireland and Peggy Lynch of Old Tappan; grandsons, John and Brendan Gill; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 174 Grove Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Eileen's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costello-Greiner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved