Eileen Gill
Woodbridge - Eileen Gill passed away at her home in Woodbridge on Thursday July 9, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Born in Rockchapel, County Cork, Ireland, she has resided in Woodbridge for many years.
She was employed by the Woodbridge Township Board of Education as a teacher's aide for 26 years before retiring in 2002.
Mrs. Gill was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge; and was a member of Catholic Daughters, Court Mercedes, Saint James Altar-Rosary Society; and a volunteer with Saint James Food Pantry.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Gill; parents, Johanna and Denis O'Rahilly; and brother, Denis O'Rahilly.
Surviving are her children, Michael Gill and his wife, Catherine, of Indianapolis, IN, Joann Gill of Woodbridge, Margaret Gill of Woodbridge and John Gill and his wife, Stephanie, of Woodbridge; sisters, Joan Lane of Ireland and Peggy Lynch of Old Tappan; grandsons, John and Brendan Gill; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 174 Grove Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Eileen's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.