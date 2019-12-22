|
Eileen Lorentzen
Iselin - Eileen Lorentzen (nee Jakubowski), 81 died Sunday December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was born in Jersey City moved to Iselin in 1967. She was a Supervisor for Engelhard Industries, Carteret for 25 years retiring 1999. Eileen was a loving mother and grandmother cooking all the time for her family and the many guest she enjoyed having in her house. She enjoyed going to bingo with her identical twin sister, Frances.
Eileen was predeceased by her parents Stephen and Phyllis Jakubowski; and her siblings Richard, Robert and Frances.
Surviving is her husband of 61 years Richard P. Lorentzen; 5 children Lise, Richard, Karen, Gary and Lori; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday December 26th 4-8PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral Services Friday December 27th 9:30 AM at the Gosselin Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at St Andrews RC Church, Avenel. Interment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers family ask for donations to . .
