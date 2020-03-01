Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Eileen M. Bajek


1961 - 2020
Eileen M. Bajek Obituary
Eileen M. Bajek

Bartonsville, PA - Eileen M. Bajek, 59, of Bartonsville, PA, died February 28th.

Born on February 8, 1961 in Manhattan, NY, she was a daughter of the late James and MaryAnne (Port) Slattery and lived in Pennsylvania since 1993.

She previously worked at Pocono Mt. Recovery Center and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville, PA.

Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Bartholomew "Bart"; four children, Anthony Bajek (Amanda) of Sims, NC and MaryAnne Bajek, Rebecca Lynn Bajek and Erin Faith Bajek all of Bartonsville, PA; three grandchildren, Liliana, Autumn and Logan; five siblings; Mary Pinazotto, Kathleen Slattery, her twin Patricia Slattery, Thomas Slattery and Francis Slattery all of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing from 1:00pm to 4:00pm (with a prayer service at 3:30pm) on Wednesday, March 4, at William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA. Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
