Eileen M. Laffan
Fords - Eileen M. Laffan (nee: Degenhardt), 75, of Fords, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City to Henry and Helen Degenhardt, Eileen was the middle daughter of five children. She graduated high school in Jersey City and then moved to Fords in 1973 to raise her family. She worked for many years at Rickels in Edison as supervisor of the paint department. She also worked for Mattel and Sam Goody. Christmas was her favorite holiday and Eileen loved doing puzzles; she was also an avid Giants fan. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Laffan, Jr. who predeceased her in 2008. Eileen is also predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Amery (2014). Eileen is survived by her daughters, Alicia Marty and husband Ray and Eileen Safar and partner Amy, as well as her son-in-law, Scott Amery. Cherished grandmother of Justin O'Connell, Ronald and Stephanie Safar and Joey, Tyler and Victoria Marty. Caring sister of Henry Degenhardt and his wife Lorraine, George Degenhardt and his late wife Betty, Janet Margosiak and her husband Frank and the late Walter Degenhardt and his surviving wife Kathy. Eileen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends may visit Saturday, December 5th, 2:00pm-3:30pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. A Funeral Service will commence at 3:30pm. Private Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to JFK Medical Center Foundation, 80 James Street, 2nd floor, Edison, NJ 08820 with Memo: Haven Hospice - Eileen Laffan. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com