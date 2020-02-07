|
Eileen Marie O'Leary
New Hampshire - Eileen Marie O'Leary passed away with her daughter and son-in-law by her side at her residence in New Hampshire. She was born in Staten Island, NY on November 9, 1943 to Edward and Monica Brody. She was a selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother. Eileen graduated from St Vincent's Nursing School in 1963 and practiced as a Nurse for over 35 years. She worked at St. Vincent's Hospital in Staten Island, NY and Old Bridge Regional Hospital before retiring from Trinitas Hospital. Eileen resided in South River for 40 years.
She is predeceased by her husband John O'Leary and her brothers Terrence Brody and Ned Brody.
Eileen is survived by her brother John Brody and sister Catherine Brody as well as two daughters Patricia Jones and her husband Heath, Mary Rakoski and her husband Paul, grandchildren Jennifer O'Leary and Kaitlyn Jones, and great grandchildren Connor Grote and Emma SantaMaria who she adored and lovingly cared for.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Church in South River. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport.
Calling hours will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Eileen to the at act.alz.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020