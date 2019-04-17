|
Eileen Mary Fullam
Point Pleasant - Eileen Mary Lemke Fullam, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Monday, April 15, 2019.
Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived for many years in Carteret and summered in Point Pleasant, moving there permanently in 2005.
Mrs. Fullam worked as a librarian and retired from the Carteret Public Library. She was extremely proud of her Jersey City roots and was a passionate reader. Her keen wit and quick barbs will be fondly remembered for years to come.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William H.; son, Wayne; parents, Eric "Erie" and Mary (Larkin) Lemke; sisters, Barbara Nagel and Genevieve Lawler; nephew, Lawrence, Jr.; and niece, Sharon.
Surviving are her sons, William Fullam and his wife, Dee of Brick and Gary Fullam and his wife, Teri of North Plainfield. Also surviving are her granddaughter, Sally Ann Fullam; brothers and sisters, Geraldine Lawler, Eugene Lemke and his wife Kathy, Lawrence Lemke, Joseph Lemke and his wife Sharlane, and Linda Russalessi and her husband, Pete; many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m., Friday, April 19 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 6 p.m. a service will be held. Interment at Hazel Wood Cemetery, Rahway, will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019