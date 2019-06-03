Services
Eileen Micale

Lakewood - Eileen Micale, 73, of Lakewood, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, she was also a resident of Fords before moving to Lakewood.

Ms. Micale retired from Amerada Hess after many years of employment. She enjoyed taking bus trips with friends and walking the Point Pleasant Boardwalk. Her greatest joy was her family, especially time spent with her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be deeply missed by her family and those that knew and loved her.

Surviving are her two loving daughters: Dawn Micale (Sean Purcell) of Lee, MA, and Tracey Murphy (Brian) of Middletown; her 4 grandchildren: Jack, Michael, James, and Morgan; and her former husband Sal Micale.

Cremation will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019
