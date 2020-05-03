|
|
Eileen Mixtacki Catsoulis
Spotswood
Eileen Mixtacki Catsoulis, age 68 of Spotswood, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in South River, before moving to Spotswood in 1975. Eileen was the proud co-owner and operator of Gleaming Clean with Michele and Eileen in Spotswood for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family, in particular, her 3 cherished granddaughters. Once she retired, she happily cared for her eldest granddaughter, lovingly referring to herself as the "Granny Nanny."
She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Jane Mixtacki and her brother Reverend Gene Mixtacki.
Surviving are her loving husband Constatine "Gus," her beloved daughters Cheryl Marsilio and her husband Paul, Jaclyn Cornwell and her husband Darren, and her cherished granddaughters Madison Marsilio, Zoe and Emma Cornwell.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, South River, NJ 08882. Letters of condolence may be left by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2020