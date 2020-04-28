|
|
Eileen Perone
Middlesex - On Monday, April 27, 2020, Eileen Perone, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away in her home with her children and grandchildren by her side at the age of 78.
Eileen was born on January 1, 1942 in The Bronx, New York to Elizabeth and Andrew Devery. She graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1960 where she met Ralph, her soon to be husband.
On January 19, 1963, she married Ralph Perone Jr. Together they raised five beautiful children Ralph III, Michael, Kathleen, Patricia, and Andrew. Eileen was a Middlesex resident for 52 years and also served as the President of the Junior Women's Club for many years.
Eileen had a love for weekend getaways to Atlantic City playing Joker Poker and going to the mini mart for her daily scratch offs. She also loved her matching jogging suits. Eileen was extremely tech savvy with her iPad and iPhone. She loved music, spending time with her family and many friends. She was known to always have her door open for anyone at any time, her compassionate spirit, and strong will. She knew how loved she was, Mom / Nana / Eileen will always be in our hearts.
Eileen was preceded in death by her mother and father, loving husband Ralph Jr. and daughter Patricia Johnstone. She is survived by her four children, Ralph Perone III, Michael Perone, Kathleen Haigh, and Andrew Perone and eleven grandchildren - Vincent, Amanda, Kaitlynn, Michael, Kristina, Kyle, Joey, Julia, Lizzy, Emma, and Drew. She is also survived by her two brothers, Andrew Devery of Stockertown, PA and Robert Devery of Hewitt, NJ.
Due to the current epidemic of COVID 19 services will be for immediate family members only. A celebration of life will occur at a later date at Eileen and Ralph's home in Middlesex, NJ.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of our mother, Eileen please donate to the Patricia Johnstone Foundation at www.heronglen.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Piscataway NJ 08846.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020