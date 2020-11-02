Eileen U. Honberg
Bridgewater - Eileen U. Honberg of Bridgewater Township passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Eileen was born as Ursula Frederika Wolff in Berlin, Germany on April 20, 1926. At age 12, she was separated from her parents and forced to flee from Germany to escape Nazi oppression. She moved first to The Hague, Holland and then to Zurich, Switzerland where she spent the war years. After World War II, Eileen emigrated to New York City to join her sister Lee Lewis and Lee's husband Gerald. Although she did not speak much English when she first came to the U.S., she learned languages quickly and soon secured employment as a bilingual secretary.
In 1950, Eileen met the man of her dreams, Kurt Michael Honberg, and they married four months later. They had a beautiful marriage that lasted for 52 years. In 1952, their son Ron was born followed in 1955 by their daughter Susie. In 1955, they moved to Dumont, NJ where they raised their children. Kurt was an avid skier, having served in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and he took the children skiing whenever he could while Eileen preferred to stay home, knitting, gardening, and listening to her beloved Metropolitan Opera performances. As the children grew older, she continued working as a bilingual executive secretary while finding time to volunteer in a number of causes.
After their children grew up and moved away, Eileen and Kurt traveled extensively internationally and throughout the U.S. They also enjoyed winters in Siesta Key, Florida with close friends. After Kurt died in 2003, Eileen moved to Arbor Glen (now Laurel Circle) in Bridgewater, where she lived for 16 years, making many new friends and immersing herself volunteering in a number of activities. She lived a life full of meaning and purpose.
Eileen is survived by her son Ron and his wife Lynda, her daughter Susie, and four grandchildren, Josh, Adam, Daniel and Sarah.
A private funeral was held with immediate family at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. Donations may be made to HIAS, https://www.hias.org
, the organization that sponsored Eileen to come to the U.S. HIAS has been helping refugees rebuild their lives in safety and dignity for 130 years.
Condolences and comments may be expressed on www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com/obituary
.