Elaine Crawford
Perth Amboy - Elaine Crawford (nee Allen), 78 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Elaine was born in East Saint Louis, Illinois and came to Perth Amboy 68 years ago. She was employed by various manufacturing companies through out the Middlesex county area. Elaine was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Perth Amboy. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Morris and Ora (nee Johnson); dear sister of Ernestine Bynum and Harold Allen.
She is survived by her devoted son Darrell Crawford, daughter-in-law Denise Crawford; adored sister of Richard and his wife Geraldine, Alvin and his wife Ruth Allen and David Crawford; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, with the Pastor Amos Dickerson officiating. Interment will be private. Visiting is on Friday from 8-10 am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020