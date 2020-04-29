|
Elaine Cupka (nee Pecht)
Elaine Cupka (nee Pecht), aged 86, passed away suddenly from COVID-19 on 4/16/2020. She was married to her beloved, Frank Cupka for 42 years before he passed in 2002. Elaine was born in Newark, NJ; lived in Kendall Park, NJ 50 years; and passed away in Potomac, MD. The daughter of August and Wanda Lang Pecht, she is predeceased by her siblings Florence Stahl, Eleanor Gentile, Mildred Hartdorn, Heinrich Pecht, Edward Pecht, Richard Pecht, and Butch Pecht. Elaine is survived by four daughters - Kelly Cupka, Susan Collins, Adrienne Helgerman, Shannon Cupka; three sons-in-law - David Collins, Dan Helgerman, and Matt Thomas; and six grandchildren - Daniel Collins, Michael Collins, Erin Helgerman, Zoey Thomas, Ryan Helgerman, and Sarah Helgerman.
Family was at Elaine's core and nothing made her prouder than their growth and accomplishments. She took great pride in raising her family and being a fun Grandma. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, crafter, and sports fan who took pleasure in teaching her family and cheering them on. Elaine was a pioneer working mother in the 1970's and delighted in her job of educating thousands of children over three decades at Monmouth Junction Elementary School. She always came up with innovative ways to teach children to connect learning to their individual strengths. You couldn't go anywhere in South Brunswick without some current or former student stopping "Mrs. Cupcake" to give her a hug and their love.
She was the most amazing mother, grandmother, and teacher and a great role model for those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her loss will be felt deeply by everyone that knew her.
The family is forever grateful to Margaret Donkor, Elaine's "5th daughter" and caregiver, whose love, caring, and commitment to preserving dignity gave us the gift of many more quality years with our mother.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please honor Elaine's life by donating to the . at https://fundraising.alzfdn.org/projects/in-loving-memory-of-elaine-cupka/.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020