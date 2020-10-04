Elaine F. Baker



Elaine F. Baker, 75, passed away on October 2, 2020 at Regency Heritage Nursing Home in Somerset. She was born in Newark, was a lifelong South Brunswick resident, and then moved to Forked River. She worked as a school bus driver for 30 years. Elaine enjoyed going to Atlantic City and having morning coffee meetings with friends.



Predeceased by her parents Frank and Elaine (Pole) Canarelli; and son James F. Baker; she is survived by her son Michael F. Baker and wife Judy; Milton Baker and beloved dog Remy; sisters Karen Canarelli and Nancy Lovering; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Services are private and under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.









