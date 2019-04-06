Services
Bridgewater - Elaine Guhl, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Laurel Circle in Bridgewater, NJ with her loving family by her side. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ the daughter of the late Samuel and Evelyn Harris. Mrs. Guhl was a resident of Bridgewater, NJ for the past 53 years. She was homemaker who loved spending time with her family. Her family was the most important thing to her. Mrs. Guhl was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Guhl was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going to Yankees games. She also loved going to Wildwood at the Jersey Shore and Wells, Vermont where she would spend many special times and memories with her family and friends. Mrs. Guhl was predeceased by her brother Walter Harris in 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Raymond G. Guhl of Bridgewater, NJ and by her two dear children, daughter, Sandy Smith and her husband Mark, of Bridgewater, NJ and her son, Richard Guhl and his wife Rita of Hillsborough, NJ. She is also survived by her four cherished grandchildren Richard, Ryan, Alexa and Taylor. The viewing will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM and on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Ketusky Funeral Home in Manville, NJ and will be conducted by Pastor Tim Clarkson. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or by phone at: 800-805-5856 or online at: or to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by phone at: 800-227-2345 or online at: .
Published in Courier News on Apr. 6, 2019
