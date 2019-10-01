Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth Israel Memorial Park Cemetery
Woodbridge, NJ
Elaine "Dixie" Hirner

Elaine "Dixie" Hirner Obituary
Elaine "Dixie" Hirner

Edison - Elaine "Dixie" (nee: Sandler) Hirner, 91, of Edison, passed peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Haven Hospice unit of the JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Bayonne, Dixie had resided in Edison, since 1964.

She had been employed for over 40 years in Sales, with the Martin Shapiro store of Perth Amboy, which later became "Panache" in Milburn.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Hirner, of Hirner's Men's Hair Styist of Fords, who died in 1984, and her brothers; Albert, Gordon and Bernard Sandler.

She leaves behind her dearest friends, Beth Morris of Oakland Park, FL and Janet Reynolds of Creede CO.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 pm at Beth Israel Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. Funeral Attendees are to meet at the Cemetery Administration Building immediately prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, Fords, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
