Elaine Hudak


1939 - 2019
Elaine Hudak Obituary
Elaine Hudak

Edison - Elaine Hudak, 80, of Edison, passed away at home on September 25, 2019. She was born in Perth Amboy on June 13, 1939. Elaine had resided in Edison for 47 years. She graduated Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1957. Elaine was a Homemaker and Entrepreneur; she started a business with friends making cloths called the Calico Hens. She then formed a charity called Heavenly Angels that made bereavement gowns for babies and incubator covers.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband, of 60 years, Arthur Hudak and a brother, Andrew Hudak.

She is survived by two sons, Arthur Hudak Jr., and his wife , Kathleen, of Edison and Bryan Hudak, and his wife, Michelle, of Edison; five grandchildren: Dakota, Sydney, Barbara, Nancy and Mary; three great-grandchildren: Amber, Chase and Nella, and a brother, Wesley Sharick, and his wife, Cathy, of Brooklyn.

Cremation was private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
