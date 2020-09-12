1/
Elaine Karwecki
Elaine Karwecki

Waretown - Elaine Karwecki, 60, of Waretown, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in Edison, graduating from JP Stevens Highs School. She resided in Waretown for 27 years.

Elaine was a secretary for the Waretown Police Department.

She is predeceased by her parents, Richard (d.2001) and Theresa Mathiasen (d.2019); her bother, Dennis (d.1979), and brother-in-law, Anthony Bruno.

Surviving is her husband of 26 years, Richard Karwecki; sisters, Diane Bruno of Edison and Janice Kollmar and her husband, William, of Stirling; nephew Vincent Bruno, and nieces Jennifer Ziolkowski and Amy Bruno; great-nieces and nephews, Cooper Bruno, Sophia Bruno, Ella Ziolkowski, Anthony Ziolkowski, and Ava Ziolkowski.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 4-7 pm with a Funeral Service at 6:30 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com).




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
