Elaine Kondracki
Colonia - Elaine Kondracki passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway after a long battle with cancer. She was 71 years old.
Born in Elizabeth on May 7, 1947, she resided in Perth Amboy, Woodbridge and Avenel before moving to Colonia in 1988. Elaine was a graduate of St. Cyril Academy, Danville, PA and Cabrini College, Radnor, PA. She was employed as a teacher, accountant at HF Butler, Union, NJ, secretary at Guardian Angels Parish, Edison, NJ and a crossing guard for Woodbridge Township.
She was predeceased by her parents Anthony (1984) and Helen (2015) Stancik. Surviving are her loving husband of 40 years, Chester Kondracki; sons, Andrew Kondracki and his wife, Jessica, of Manalapan and Matthew Kondracki of Colonia; sister, Annette Stancik, of Colonia. She was a loving "Granny" to Mikayla, Benjamin and Connor.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 625 Florida Grove Road, Perth Amboy under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the () in her memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Doctors Michael Goldberg and Brian Canavan and their respective staffs as well as to the nurses and staff at RWJ Rahway for their care and support.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019