Elaine (Bass) Kumpf, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born July 10, 1929 in Newark, NJ to Jack and Sylvia Bass. The family moved to Florida shortly after and remained until Elaine finished high school. After high school she moved to New Jersey, attended and graduated from Beth Israel Hospital with a diploma in nursing. Her illustrious nursing career encompassed achievements such as opening the first ICU at Middlesex General Hospital and later initiating the first Aids State Medicaid Program in New Jersey. She married Charles Kumpf in 1956 and they moved to Kendall Park in 1957. While pursuing her Master's Degree, she worked full time and lovingly raised 5 children. Always the caregiver she was a second mother to many of the neighborhood children and family members. Her home was always open to anyone who needed it. She remained in Kendall Park for over 30 years until she retired to Toms River, NJ. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Charles and her two sons, Lawrence and Daniel. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Otway of Washington, Cory Farrell of North Brunswick, NJ, Susan Caruso and her son in law Frank Caruso of Levittown, PA and her brother Harold Bass of Minnesota. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Elaine was a perfectionist who loved taking care of people. A wonderful cook, she was known for her bountiful Thanksgiving dinners and warm family gatherings. Her hobbies included reading and cross-stitch. Elaine was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all those she touched. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019