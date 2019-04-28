|
Elaine M. Garcia "Nanny"
- - Elaine M. Garcia passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, with family by her side in Manassas, VA.
She was born Elaine Mary Scherr on July 17, 1940, in Jersey City, N.J. and previously lived in Metuchen, N.J. for 35 years where she was a very involved mother in PTA, Girl Scouts and community events. She treasured her family and friends and she was an avid reader.
Elaine was a very kind and compassionate woman who deeply loved her faith. She was a dedicated Eucharist Minister and a choir member at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral Metuchen, NJ. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Predeceased by her mother Grace Everett Scherr (Gam), her father Joseph A. Scherr, brother Joseph Scherr and great-grandson Lucas Christensen.
She is survived by her brother Michael J. Scherr of Honolulu, HI and her children: Amy Soden of Princeton, NJ; Richard Garcia & Vickey Iarussi of Manassas, VA; Jon & Julia Garcia of Baltimore, MD; Jill & John Kramer of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; Jane Garcia & John Kirkpatrick of Longmeadow, MA; and Andrea & Mark Giaudrone of Silver Spring, MD. Elaine was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family wholeheartedly acknowledges and is very grateful to Vickey Iarussi for the unconditional loving care and support she provided for their mother.
A Celebration Mass is planned for 10 AM on May 11, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral Metuchen, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019