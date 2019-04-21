|
Elaine Madeline Boyler
Sayreville - Elaine Madeline Boyler, 89, passed away Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at the Venetian in South Amboy, New Jersey. A lifelong resident of Sayreville, she retired from Johnson & Johnson as the Director of Executive Dining and was a recipient of the Employee of the Year Award. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sayreville where she served as a Deacon, Elder and president of the Woman's Association. Elaine was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Sayreville VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4699.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Edward; two sons, Gary of Lexington, Kentucky and Jeffrey of Sayreville; two grandchildren, Matthew and Chloe; one great-grandchild, Johnathan and three nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Marie Gominger as well as her sister Dorothy Check. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to the First Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Sayreville, NJ.
Funeral services will be held 8:45 am Wednesday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with a 9:15 am service at The First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm.
