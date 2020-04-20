|
Elaine S. Maddow
Monroe - Elaine S. Maddow, 96 of Monroe (formerly of Carteret), passed away peacefully in her home on April 19, 2020. Elaine was born in Queens, NY. She worked as a Clerk/Claim's Examiner for NJ Unemployment for 40 years. She was involved in Sisterhood through her local Synagogue.
Elaine is predeceased by her husband, Harold Maddow; parents, Abraham and Ethel Ruderman ; and sister, Charlotte Ferber. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Gail Z. Farrell, son, Bruce Maddow and daughter-in-law Kelley Maddow, son, Jerald Maddow and daughter-in-law, Anne Maxwell, granddaughter, Sacha Delgado and several relatives.
Memorials may be given to "DEBRA" Ronald McDonald House or . The family of Elaine S. Maddow wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her Doctor, Christopher Kolasa, her nurses and the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey.
A Private Graveside burial was held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Woodbridge, under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020