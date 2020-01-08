|
|
Elaine Skubits
Manville - Elaine Skubits, 73, passed away January 5, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1946 in Bound Brook, NJ and lived her whole life in Manville, NJ. She became a nurse in 1965 and then worked at the administrative level for Foot and Ankle Care in Manville, NJ. Mrs. Skubits was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. She loved her second home in the Poconos, taking trips with the senior citizens, crafting, crocheting and spending time with her friends and family. She was loved by all who knew her and was with a smile on her face all the time. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Skubits. Loving mother of Kristen Zamora and cherished sister of Charles Fierst. The viewing will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020