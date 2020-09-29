Elaine Tuthill
South Plainfield - Elaine Tuthill of South Plainfield was welcomed home by Jesus to her heavenly reward. She was predeceased by her husband of over 70 years, William (Bill) in August 2020.
One of 11 children born to Ralph and Mary Croat, Elaine grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey. She and Bill reared their children in South Plainfield, where the couple lived for 70 years.
Elaine was an active participant in the Church of the Sacred Heart, and helped create the Third Order Carmelite Chapter. She also was a past president of the Rosary Society, taught CCD for the parish, was a Mass lector, choir member, and Eucharistic extra-ordinary minister.
Elaine devoted her life to her Catholic faith, family, nursing profession, education, musical entertainment, travel, and missionary nursing clinics in Haiti. Her greatest spiritual experience was serving the "poorest of the poor" in Haiti for over 25 years. Often, her husband accompanied Elaine and contributed his plumbing skills to their ministry.
While raising her children and afterward, Elaine pursued increasingly demanding education goals, beginning with her LPN diploma, and then her associate in nursing, BA, Master of Education, and Doctor of Theology degrees. Elaine maintained her Registered Nursing career for over 50 years.
With the involvement of her husband, son, and friends, Elaine fulfilled her life-long dream of creating a beautiful site for Christian retreats by building "Abba House," in Upstate New York. Elaine and Bill hosted voluntary retreats at Abba house for nearly 40 years.
Elaine is survived by her two sisters, Viola and Amelia (Blondie), and her son Bill (Susan), daughters Ann and Donna (Sal), 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Also, surviving are many cherished nieces, nephews, and grand- and great nieces and nephews in NJ and several other states. She is sadly missed and will be forever remembered in family stories and traditions. Over the years, Elaine was dear to many co-parishioners, staff, and members of the clergy of Sacred Heart, friends, and long-time neighbors.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:15AM, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, South Plainfield.
Following mass Elaine will be laid to rest alongside her husband William at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
The Tuthill family greatly appreciates the compassionate care of Dr. Dumapit, of South Plainfield, and the JFK Haven Hospice, Edison.
Funeral Services are under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Family of Funeral Homes, South Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elaine Tuthill may be made to the JFK Haven Hospice, South Plainfield Rescue Squad, South Plainfield Police Department, Church of the Sacred Heart or other South Plainfield service agencies.
