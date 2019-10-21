Resources
Elder Johnnie Mae Haynes Hollis Jones

It has been five long years since God called you home. Mom we miss you so much!

Your legacy stands as a testament at your strong faith and commitment to the Lord.

You taught us the value of hard work, the importance of commitment and lastly, that one of the greatest blessing in life is the gift of a loving family.

You will always be in our hearts!

Missing you more each day!

Your Loving Family
Published in Courier News from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2019
