Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church
South River, NJ
View Map
East Brunswick - Eleanora A. Bara passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Chelsea, East Brunswick. She was 94.

Born in South River, she remained a lifelong resident.

Prior to retiring in 1995 she was a Machine Operator for V&A Woronowicz, South River, and previously with her father in his self-employed embroidery business.

Ms. Bara was predeceased by her husband Frank Swiatkowski in 1989; brother, Ernest Bara; brother-in-law, Victor DiLeo; sister-in-law, Eileen Bara, and nephew, Kevin Bara. Surviving are her sisters, Ethel "Eadie" DiLeo of Somerset and Loretta O'Connor and her husband, Dennis, of South River and brother, Robert "Don" Bara of Monroe Township; sister-in-law, Eleanor Bara of South River; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ms. Bara was a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama, South River, and was a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society. She personally handmade and donated hundreds of rosaries for communion and confirmation recipients of St. Mary's, Corpus Christi, and several other churches.

Ms. Bara dedicated her life to the Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery at www.flemingtoncarmel.org, St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, or the World Apostolate of Fatima at www.worldfatima.com/donations

Friends may visit on Friday, June 28th, from 9:00 to 10:15 AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 10:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, South River. For directions please visit:

www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 25, 2019
