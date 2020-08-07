Eleanor Assante
Middlesex - Eleanor Assante, 89, of Middlesex passed away on August 4, 2020, in New Brunswick NJ.
Ellie was born in Bound Brook, NJ to Amalia and Dominic Assante on November 12, 1930. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bound Brook. Ellie went on to work for the Middlesex Police Department in the Records Department for 25 years. She also worked as an assistant Baker at Pathmark for 29 years. Ellie was a very religious woman and took great pride in her charitable organizations.
Ellie is preceded in death by her brother Leonard Assante and her Niece Debra Assante.
Ellie is survived by her niece Patrica Gambino, her great-niece Nancy Robertson and Husband Lynwood; great-niece Trisha Holderbaum and husband Eric; Great-great nieces and nephews Emily, Nichole, TJ, Eli, Molly, and Cooper. She is also survived by her beloved friend John Weiss.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, August 11th from 9-10:30 AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mt Virgin Church, Middlesex. Burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery following the funeral mass. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com