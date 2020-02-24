Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
1928 - 2020
Eleanor "Ellie" Boll Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" Boll

North Brunswick - Eleanor "Ellie" (Fazekas) Boll died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 91.

Born in Piscataway, she had lived in North Brunswick for 67 years. Eleanor worked for Chanel Inc. in Piscataway for fifteen years prior to her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick. Eleanor was an avid shopper who also loved to crochet, cook, bake and spend time with her family.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ernest "Buzz" Boll and her two sons - Randy Boll and his wife Eileen of Monroe and Ricky Boll and his wife Sue of Jackson. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren - Jessica (Gary) Siculietano, Breanna Boll, Danielle (Jason) Heller, Rachel (Tyler) Di Stefano, Brooke Boll, Leah Boll, Ricky Boll and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Selover Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, make donations in Eleanor's memory to North Brunswick Volunteer Company #1, 600 Cranbury Cross Road, North Brunswick 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
