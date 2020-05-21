|
Eleanor C. Szaro
South Amboy - SOUTH AMBOY - Eleanor Catherine Szaro (Nee: Reszkowski) passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 93.
Eleanor, was lifelong resident of South Amboy and a devout member of Sacred Heart RC Church. She was a seamstress for 35 years at various local factories in this city and loved spending time with her family, watching soap operas, doing word puzzles and was an avid reader.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, parents, Edward and Catherine Reszkowski, her sister, Antoinette Witkowski, and brother, Bernard Reszkowski.
She was the loving mother to her children, Edward Szaro of South Amboy, Nancy Agolio and her husband Joe of Washington Township, Linda Adam and her husband Don of North Carolina, Joseph Szaro and his wife Mary of South Amboy and Thomas Szaro and his wife Valerie of East Brunswick. She was a caring grandmother to Christina DeMarco, Matthew Szaro, Emma Szaro, Kellie Nasser and her husband Jeff, Kenny Kokoszka and his wife Amy, Natalie Peleg and her husband Edan, Jessica Pennino and her husband Jeremy, Rebecca Adam and Jonathan Adam and cherished Babcia to her 7 great-grandchildren: Kenny Kokoszka and Kayla Kokoszka, Samuel Nasser and Marielle Nasser, Callen Peleg and Adeline Peleg and Jaxen Pennino. She is also survived by her sister, Susie (Theresa) Reszkowski and brother, Frank Dziekan.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the organization: Friends of South Amboy, 252 1st Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 in her name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020