|
|
Eleanor Carter
- - Eleanor Carter, 89, passed away on February 20, 2019 at her residence. Born in Crewe, Virginia, she lived in Rahway. Eleanor was a registered nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Rahway and the Eastern Stars.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters Mabel Kofi and Lillian Brown (Nathaniel), 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 809 East Hazelwood Avenue, Rahway. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday morning from 9 to 10 AM followed by the funeral service starting at 10AM. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019