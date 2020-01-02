|
Eleanor F. DeFelice
Old Bridge, formerly of New Brunswick - Eleanor F. (Cannone) DeFelice died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. She was 95.
Born in the Bronx, New York to the late Dominick and Louisa (Margiotta) Cannone, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to Old Bridge seven years ago. She was a seamstress at Bond Clothing Company in New Brunswick before her retirement. She was also an Avon sales representative for many years.
Ms. DeFelice was a former communicant of Sacred Heart and St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Churches in New Brunswick. She was a member of the New Brunswick Senior Center.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by four sisters - Virginia Cannone, Mary Pellizzari, Edith Micale and Lola Del Gaudio; and her brother Joseph J. Cannone. Surviving are nieces and nephews - Samuel N. "Dusty" Micale, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Canada, Charles Micale and his wife Stephanie of Milltown, Rosa Gibbons and her husband James of Monroe Township, Louise Spedaliere and her husband Don of North Brunswick, John Pellizzari and his wife Mary of Belle Mead, and Robert Del Gaudio and Arthur Del Gaudio both of New York City; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Friday, January 3, 2020, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service to be held at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020