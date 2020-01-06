|
Eleanor Gallagher
Parlin - Eleanor M. Jordan Gallagher, 80, of Parlin passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center in New York City. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Eleanor was raised in Orange, NJ before moving to Parlin in 1968. Eleanor graduated from Seton Hall University with a BS in nursing. Before raising her family, Eleanor served three years as a visiting public health nurse in the Oranges. After raising her family, Eleanor worked 24 years for Advanced Ophthalmology in Edison as a doctor's assistant. She was a communicant of St. Mary R.C. Church, South Amboy where in earlier years she served as an Extraordinary Minister.
Daughter of the late James and Louise Landenberger Jordan she is also predeceased by her brother James Jordan and her sister Dorothy Fuller. She is survived by her husband Donald M. Gallagher; her son, Mark Gallagher and his wife Eleanora of Woodbridge; three daughters, Donna Porpora and her husband Gerard of Brick Township, Amy Gallagher at home, and Kelly Decker and her husband Tom of Egg Harbor Township; five grandsons, Justin, Thomas, Christopher, Charles, and Alexander and four granddaughters, Julie, Olivia, Kate, and Jamie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020