Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Siberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor J. (Szabo) Siberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor J. (Szabo) Siberry Obituary
Eleanor J. Siberry (nee Szabo)

Perth Amboy - Eleanor J. Siberry (nee Szabo), 72 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge.

Eleanor was born and raised in Bronx, New York and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, then back to Brooklyn then to Perth Amboy 38 years ago. She was employed by Raritan Bay Medical Center ~ Perth Amboy as the Manager of the Nursing Office for over 31 years. She retired in 2017. Eleanor enjoyed her soaps, loved to cook and be with the family.

She is preceded in death by husband, John J. Siberry, who passed away in January 2019; loving daughter of Joseph and Mary ( nee Huzdik ) Szabo.

She is survived by her beloved son Derek and his wife Gina Kraese; dear sister of Nancy Majeski, and Robert and his wife Lois Szabo; cherished aunt of Robert and his wife Connie Majeski; adored grandmother of DJ Kraese.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at st. Nicholas Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visiting is on Thursday from 4 ~ 8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now