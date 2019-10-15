|
|
Eleanor J. Siberry (nee Szabo)
Perth Amboy - Eleanor J. Siberry (nee Szabo), 72 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge.
Eleanor was born and raised in Bronx, New York and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, then back to Brooklyn then to Perth Amboy 38 years ago. She was employed by Raritan Bay Medical Center ~ Perth Amboy as the Manager of the Nursing Office for over 31 years. She retired in 2017. Eleanor enjoyed her soaps, loved to cook and be with the family.
She is preceded in death by husband, John J. Siberry, who passed away in January 2019; loving daughter of Joseph and Mary ( nee Huzdik ) Szabo.
She is survived by her beloved son Derek and his wife Gina Kraese; dear sister of Nancy Majeski, and Robert and his wife Lois Szabo; cherished aunt of Robert and his wife Connie Majeski; adored grandmother of DJ Kraese.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at st. Nicholas Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visiting is on Thursday from 4 ~ 8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019