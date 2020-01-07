|
Eleanor (Brockop) Kirchner
Carteret - Eleanor (Brockop) Kirchner of Carteret passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
Born in Carteret, Eleanor was a lifelong resident and a homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge (White Church) and enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City and playing bingo.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband in 1997, Alan Kirchner as well as her three brother's, Arthur, Frederick and Alfred Brockup. Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Patty) Kirchner and a sister, Maryann Gaffney.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading with a prayer service being offered at 10am. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to the Karen Kirchner Supplemental Disability c/o United Roosevelt Savings Bank, 11-15 Cooke Ave, Carteret, NJ 07008.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020