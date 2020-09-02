Eleanor (Szabo) Kurtz



Eleanor (Szabo) Kurtz of Somerset died Monday August 31, 2020 at RWJUH in New Brunswick. She was 91.



Mrs. Kurtz was born in New Brunswick and she has been a resident of Somerset for the last 57 yrs. Prior to her retirement in 1963, she worked as a Secretary for 18 yrs. with Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. After retirement, she was a homemaker.



She was a communicant of St. Ladislaus Church, New Brunswick and a member of it's K of C Ladies Auxiliary. She loved doing her puzzles and jumbles to keep her mind sharp. She also loved her trips to Atlantic City and the Sands.



Eleanor was predeceased by her parents Stephen and Anna (Juronics) Szabo; her husband Donald in 2011, her daughter Cathleen Kurtz in 1964; and her 2 brothers Stephen and Robert Szabo. Surviving are a son Scott Kurtz of Somerset: 2 sister-in-Laws Charlotte and Joyce Szabo both of Milltown; several loving Nieces & Nephews and many great longtime friends. She loved you all so very much!



Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be at GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset on Friday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.









