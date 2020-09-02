1/
Eleanor (Szabo) Kurtz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor (Szabo) Kurtz

Eleanor (Szabo) Kurtz of Somerset died Monday August 31, 2020 at RWJUH in New Brunswick. She was 91.

Mrs. Kurtz was born in New Brunswick and she has been a resident of Somerset for the last 57 yrs. Prior to her retirement in 1963, she worked as a Secretary for 18 yrs. with Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. After retirement, she was a homemaker.

She was a communicant of St. Ladislaus Church, New Brunswick and a member of it's K of C Ladies Auxiliary. She loved doing her puzzles and jumbles to keep her mind sharp. She also loved her trips to Atlantic City and the Sands.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents Stephen and Anna (Juronics) Szabo; her husband Donald in 2011, her daughter Cathleen Kurtz in 1964; and her 2 brothers Stephen and Robert Szabo. Surviving are a son Scott Kurtz of Somerset: 2 sister-in-Laws Charlotte and Joyce Szabo both of Milltown; several loving Nieces & Nephews and many great longtime friends. She loved you all so very much!

Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be at GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset on Friday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved