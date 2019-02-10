|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" Louise Black
Simpsonville, SC - Eleanor "Ellie" Louise Black, 85, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019, with her daughter, Judi, her son-in-law, Mike and grandson Michael Rich by her side.
Born August 17, 1933 in San Pedro, CA she was the daughter of the late Elmer Case Saums and the late Mildred Louise Gunther Saums.
Mrs. Black was a graduate of New Brunswick Township High School and a previous resident of North Brunswick, NJ for 45 years. She was married to the late Elwood Ernest Black and had four children: Ronald, Michael, Cathlynn Joy Scholler (deceased) and Judi Black Rich. For many years Ellie worked as a teacher's aide at Pine Grove Manor School before moving to Toms River in 1978 which then she was employed at Point Pleasant Hospital in the Social Services department for 17 yrs. before retiring. After retirement, she and Robert Daye, her longtime companion, spent winters in Palm Coast, FL, and summers in Toms River, NJ, until the drive became too much. In 2012, she became a permanent FL resident to spend more time with her daughter and family. Following Bob's death on August 28, 2018, Ellie moved to Simpsonville, SC to be with her daughter.
Ellie loved God, good conversation, traveling, adventure, boating, swimming, music, reading, writing, walking the boards, the beach, gardening, crafts, baking, a good game of parcheesi but most of all spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her two grandchildren: Michael Rich and Jennifer Black; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her family, Ellie was loved by her many cousins, nephews, nieces and caring friends. She was always helping and loving and not just to family and close friends but anyone who needed a hand or a shoulder to lean on. Through her work with children, social services and her 25+ years in Al-Anon, many people were touched by her genuine care, love and interest in them. Ellie was a special people person who is loved and missed. There will be a family viewing. Interment will be private at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ, at a date to be determined.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019