Eleanor M. Brennan
Metuchen - Eleanor M. Brennan, 92, of Metuchen, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Whispering Knoll in Edison.
Born in Newark, she had lived in Jersey City before moving to Metuchen in 1952. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen, where she was a member of many clubs and organizations. Some of these groups were the Red Hatters, Altar Rosary Society, Sisters of Mercy, Holy Hour, and Weekend Collections Counter for the church. She belonged to the Elks, Lions, & American Legion all in Metuchen. She volunteered at JFK through various programs. She was very active& loved to bowl, golf, & throw great parties. She was the chairwoman of the BIL. She also worked for over 30 years as the Metuchen Borough Tax Collector.
She is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Frank (d.1975); parents, Arthur & Catherine Flaherty; 2 siblings, Robert Flaherty & Peggy Sieben & her husband Marty.
She is survived by her four children, Frank Jr. & wife Maureen of Windsor, CA, Maryann Terebush & husband Dan of Manchester, Mark of Concord, MA , & Colleen McLaughlin & husband Bill of Belvidere; 8 grandchildren, Heather Marston & husband Joe, Gretchen Freund, Molly Brennan, Kelly McLaughlin & fiancé Paul Mohl, Claire Tanti & husband Steve, Brianna McLaughlin, Margaret Brennan & Jason Robinson, & Danny Brennan; 4 great-grandchildren, Lily Brennan, Gemma Tanti, Josie Tanti, Eleanor Robinson; a brother, Arthur Flaherty & wife Joan of West Orange; a sister-in-law Winnie Flaherty of Metuchen (presently GA); and many nieces & nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen. The cremation followed by inurnment at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen will be private.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the ().
Arrangements made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 12, 2019