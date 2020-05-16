|
Eleanor Morehouse
Somerset - Eleanor Morehouse, 80, of Somerset, passed peacefully on May 13, 2020 at her home after a two year battle with cancer. Eleanor was born in New Brunswick, NJ, and is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Rick and Martha, Mark and Linda, and Jeffrey and Melissa, her brother Thomas Nicola, and sister Dorothy Ryan, and her loving husband Fred. She adored and was loved by her grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, Eric, Alexa, Greg, and Jake.
Eleanor's 40-year career in the world of fine art was exemplified by a sharing and joyful approach to painting in oils, participating in various art associations, and teaching her craft. Traveling extensively with Fred throughout the US and in Europe was their common passion and inspired them both in this exciting life endeavor.
Services will be held privately, under the care and direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020