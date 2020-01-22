Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Port Reading - Eleanor Morris nee (Sosnowski) 99, of Port Reading, died on Tuesday, January 21st in Barnegat. Born in Carteret, she lived in Carteret and Port Reading her entire life. She was employed most notably by Stoller's Bakery in Carteret. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church in Port Reading. Eleanor enjoyed spending her winters in Florida.

She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Morris; her daughter, Barbara Ann Krissak; sons, Michael R. and Richard J. Morris; brothers, Frank and Henry Sosnowski; sisters, Gladys Taraba, Lillian Csaki, Helen Toryak and Dorothy Dennis; and her loving friend, Joseph Kushnirak. Eleanor is survived by her son-in-law, James J. Krissak; grandson, Gregory J. Krissak and wife, Diane; granddaughter, Michele Rivers and husband, James, grandchildren, Richard Morris and Summer Ann Levine; great grandchildren, Gregory J. Krissak Jr. and wife, Ashley, Glen Krissak, and Jessica , James T. and Nicholas Rivers; great-great grandchildren, Emma Rose Krissak and Jaxon James Rivers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 starting at 9:15 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will take place at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent to in her memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
