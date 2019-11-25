|
|
Eleanor Patten
Eleanor Patten passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born in South River on December 6, 1930 where she resided during her younger years. In 1952, she married her husband, Eugene, and they later moved to East Brunswick.
Eleanor was employed by the Federal Government as an Administrative Assistant for the majority of her career. She and her husband retired to Long Beach Island where it was not unusual to see them holding hands taking an evening walk. She was an avid Bridge player, a member of various organizations, traveled with her husband and enjoyed spending time with her friends.
Eleanor was an active communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Beach Haven for over 30 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene, her brother, Frank Michaloski, and her sister, Alfreda Gunia. Surviving are her nephew, three nieces and numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.
The Viewing will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM, followed by Mass at 11:00 AM. The Church is located at 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the or in her memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019