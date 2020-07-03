Eleanor R. (nee Vosseler) Phillips
Perth Amboy - Mrs. Eleanor R.(nee Vosseler) Phillips, 82, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at JFK Hartyck at Edison Estates in Edison. Mrs. Phillips was born in Elizabeth and lived in Rahway for 40 years and Perth Amboy for the past 42 years. She was a Rahway High School Graduate and a former member of the Perth Amboy Moose Lodge. She worked for Westinghouse as an assembler for 25 years retiring in 1985 prior to that she worked for RCA in Avenel for 20 years. Eleanor loved playing cards and enjoyed Atlantic City. Her Yorkies were faithful companions. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, mother in law and will be dearly missed by all.
Mrs. Phillips is predeceased by her mother and father, Stella and Edward Vosseler, her husband Richard Phillips, a son Edward Phillips and her brother in law, Thomas Decker. She is survived by her sons, Richard Phillips Jr. and Michael and his wife Donna Phillips.
Funeral Services will take place on Monday, July 6, 2020 a 1:00 pm at the Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home, 275 West Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Visitation also on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. www.cancer.org