Eleanor Reid
Helmetta - Eleanor (Reisert) Reid, 86 of Helmetta died Tuesday October 6th at the Cranbury Center, Monroe Twp.
Born in Monroe Twp., she lived there until moving to Helmetta in 1951.
Mrs. Reid was a member of the Altar Rosary Society at Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta and the Helmetta Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing BINGO and crocheting.
She was predeceased by her husband John in 1996 and her brother Bobby Reisert.
Surviving are her children, son William Reid and his wife Christine of Helmetta, daughter Eleanor Vaughn and her husband Melvin of Jackson, daughter Patricia Reid and her companion Steve Nessel of Mahaffey, PA, son Thomas Reid and his wife Lisa and daughter Barbara Reinhardt of Monroe Twp., her sisters Jean Schluch of Mercerville, and Lavern Reisert of Somerset, ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday October 9th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com
.