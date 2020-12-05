Eleanor Rose Danko-Koehler
Formerly of Middlesex - Eleanor Rose Danko - Koehler, 92, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2020 at Sunrise of Marlboro, NJ.
Born in Bayonne on January 18, 1928, Eleanor resided in Middlesex for many years, recently settling in Marlboro. Her first job was as a switchboard operator for the telephone company at the age of 16, she was quickly promoted to department manager and instructor. In the 1960s, she worked as the office manager in the Engineering Department of Lockheed Martin in North Plainfield, NJ until her retirement in 1993.
Involved with Veteran organizations, Eleanor volunteered her time with a WWII civil defense group and she was a Pearl Harbor Survivors Organization Auxiliary Member. Eleanor was also an accomplished seamstress and designed many of her own clothes. She loved to travel and enjoyed playing golf and water color painting in her younger years.
A graduate of Bound Brook High School and Middlesex County College, she had many lifelong friends and wished to be remembered as a loyal friend, devoted family member, a strong woman ahead of her time and one who could bring laughter and fun to the lives around her.
A communicant of St. John's Church in Dunellen and Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church in Middlesex, Eleanor belonged to the Lockheed Martin Stardusters and the Catholic Daughters of America - Court Regina Coeli in Dunellen.
Eleanor and the late, George Danko, Jr., married on May 14, 1949 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Catholic Church in Middlesex, NJ. They were married for fifty years until his passing in 1999.
She later married George Koehler of Old Bridge, NJ on April 15, 2005 and shared a lovely life with him until her passing.
She is survived by two daughters, Georgia Danko Dentner of St. Charles, Illinois and Diane Danko Terry of Corona, California; four grandchildren, Brian Terry, Carrie Dentner Vaughn, Jamie Terry Warr and Melissa Dentner Ruscitti and eight great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to join together on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road Middlesex NJ 07080 from 4-8PM.
At the request of the family, funeral services and burial will be held privately.
to send online condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
)
