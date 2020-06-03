Eleanor Scarbaci
Forked River - Eleanor (Block) Scarbaci, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Preferred Care at Wall. Mrs. Scarbaci was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Previously during her life, she worked as an office assistant for Mack Truck in Green Brook and retired as a secretary at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Plainfield. She was a member of the Village Lutheran Church in Forked River as well as the Women's Club within the church.
Born in Green Brook, she grew up in Bound Brook and was a graduate of Bound Brook High School. She lived in South Plainfield for many years before moving to Forked River 37 years ago.
Eleanor joins her loving husband of 72 years, Joseph A. Scarbaci in heaven. She was also predeceased by her daughter, JoAnn Popowitch; granddaughter, Sherry Ann Miller-Terry; brother, Bernie Block; and sisters, Sis Wadge and Dot Kappelmann.
Surviving are her beloved children and their spouses, Joyce Miller and her husband, John of Forked River, Joseph Scarbaci and his wife, Diane of Flemington; 5 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all services are private at this time. Burial will take place privately at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. A memorial celebration of life will be planned when life gets back to normal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Alzheimer's Association of New Jersey. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.