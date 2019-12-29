Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Eleanor V. Haines Obituary
Eleanor V. Haines

South Plainfield - Eleanor V. Haines, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at Foothill Acres Nursing Home in Hillsborough, NJ with her family by her side.

Born in Plainfield, NJ, Eleanor lived with her late husband, Edward M. Haines in France, Texas and Virginia before settling into their home in South Plainfield, NJ.

Eleanor is most fondly remembered as a long time Junior Librarian Assistant at the South Plainfield Public Library, retiring at the age of 79. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library. Eleanor was honored to be the Grand Marshall of South Plainfield's Labor Day Parade in 1999. She was a member of the 's Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion, the Democratic Club and a communicant of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.

Eleanor was employed as a telephone operator, a riveter during WW2, taught CCD in France and Texas and worked as a teacher's aide before joining the library in South Plainfield, NJ. Her biggest pleasure in life was to always help others, which she continued to do at her final residence at Brookdale, Hillsborough, NJ. Eleanor found a love of coloring and would make lap blankets for other seniors.

Predeceased by her sisters, Fortunata "Fudgie" Guidone and Julia Diem; surviving are her two devoted children, Gary Haines and husband Alvin Figueroa of Rancocas, NJ. and Gail O'Neill and husband William of Hillsborough, NJ. She is also survived by her two loving grandchildren, Briana O'Neill and Austin O'Neill, dearly loved nieces, and beloved dog, Paloma.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield at 10 AM.

Burial will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM.

To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
