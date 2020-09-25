Eleanor V. Mikkelsen (Ellie)



Palm Coast - Eleanor V. Mikkelsen (Ellie), age 89, passed away on September 1st. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ. Married to Arthur Mikkelsen for 68 Years, they resided in Palm Coast since 1993.



Ellie was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School and a legal assistant for Melko, Polack and Goldsmith. Retired from the law firm, she moved with her husband to Tinton Falls and began volunteer work at the Office of Juvenile Diabetes in Red Bank. She was a volunteer member of the Tinton Falls Fire Company; Woman's Club serving the New Shrewsbury area; New Jersey Club in Palm Coast; Flagler Square Club; Flagler County Shriners Club; and recognized as Lady Elk of the year, Lodge 2709 in 1997-98. Ellie was a faithful member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Palm Coast.



Her devoted husband, Art, passed away a few days after her on September 5th. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Viola Varsky, and her nephew/Godson, Todd Koncsol. Survivors are: her sister-in-law, Carol Koncsol, husband Phil; her nephew, Dean Koncsol and great nephew and niece, Ryan Koncsol and Lyra Koncsol.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store